MORNING BID EUROPE-Returning Shanghai clocks virus hit, but other markets calm

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The return of Shanghai markets from their week-long new year holiday has seen a cumulative 7.7% drop in its benchmark equity index to reflect the past week of drama surrounding the still-spreading coronavirus, offset in part by an interest rate cut and $176 billion liquidity injection by the People’s Bank of China over the weekend. But even as the death toll and the infection numbers continue to rise, non-China markets were far calmer – even after Wall St’s steep drop on Friday. What’s clear now is that an outsize economic hit in China is now likely for the first quarter, with full-year growth rates for the world’s second-largest economy being revised down to between 5.5% and 5.7%. JPMorgan said global GDP will be hit by about 0.3 percentage points in Q1, but this should all be recovered later in the year provided the infection rate peaks over the coming couple of months. What’s more, the prompt PBOC action and rush to build hospitals and other facilities indicate the extent to which Beijing will move shore up the economic damage. China’s offshore yuan fell back through 7 per dollar to its lowest level since mid-December. The fresh inversion of the U.S. yield curve between 3 months and 10 years, meantime, has markets speculating about further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts once again. The drop in oil prices to their lowest in more than a year will have the mixed effect of easing pressure on oil exporters while dragging on major energy bluechips.

Outside of Shanghai, markets have started the week on a steadier footing. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was slightly higher on Monday and Seoul’s Kospi was flat. Japan’s Nikkei was down about 1%. After losing almost 1.5% on Friday to its lowest close of the year, the S&P500 looked more stable first thing and futures were pointing to bounce of about 0.7%. European futures were higher too. The VIX volatility gauge remained elevated but backed off Friday’s 3-month high just a whisker shy of 20%. Safe havens such as Japan’s yen, gold and 10-year U.S. Treasuries all slipped back on Monday too. MSCI’s all-country world index was down 0.2% in its fourth straight day of losses and at its lowest since mid-December. The dollar’s DXY index bounced from two-week lows set on Friday, with euro/dollar backing off too after failing to capture $1.11. MSCI’s emerging market currency index fell to its lowest since Dec 12. Sterling backed off Friday’s brief foray above $1.32 with UK government officials talking tough on alignment of UK business and trade rules as post-Brexit trade talks are now set to get underway. UK PM Boris Johnson is due to give a speech on trade later today. January PMI business surveys from around the world will be watched closely, while Google's parent Alphabet tops the U.S. earnings calendar.

On the European corporate news front, Siemens Healthineers shares fell 4% after it said Q1 profit fell on higher diagnostic gear costs. UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline fell 0.1% even after it said it is collaborating with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus outbreak. Ryanair shares rose 4% higher after 3Q revenues beat estimates but the company said it may have to push back its long-term target of flying 200 million passengers per year by as much as two years due to delays in the delivery of Boeing's MAX jet. Some other earning results could move stocks: Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 rose 1% after Q4 earnings beat forecast and the company launched a new restructuring programme. Julius Baer fell 4% after it said it will cut 300 jobs after 2019 profit drop.

* Hong Kong Q4 GDP

Europe corp events: Ryanair, Julius Baer, Tele2

January PMI business surveys from around the world

Turkey Jan inflation, trade balance

European Central Bank VP De Guindos speaks in Athens

OECD survey on Belgian economy

Kazahkstan central bank policy decision

US Q4 earnings: Alphabet, Sysco, Allergan

Atlanta Fed chief Bostic speaks in California

