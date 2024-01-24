MORNING BID EUROPE-No luck for China stocks, or for Barbie

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

As the optimism around a rescue package for the bruised Chinese stock market ebbs, with investors still sceptical and awaiting an official response, trading in Asian hours meandered ahead of an earnings-packed European session.

China stocks started off the day with a bang but enthusiasm soon fizzled out, leaving the blue-chip index .CSI300 still rooted near five-year lows and the Shanghai Composite .SSEC languishing near its lowest since 2020.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI was the outlier and gained 1%, boosted by Alibaba 9988.HK on reports that Jack Ma has been scooping up the e-commerce giant's battered shares.

Sentiment on China remains rock-bottom and the collective shrug by investors to the report of a mooted $278 billion rescue package underscores the challenge ahead for Chinese authorities.

That keeps the focus during European hours on China-exposed luxury firms including LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA and Richemont CFR.S.

Futures indicate European bourses are set for a higher open, with traders eyeing manufacturing PMI data from the euro zone, UK, France and Germany that will paint a clearer picture of the economy ahead of the region's central bank meeting on Thursday.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to keep rates steady this time but traders are pricing in cuts of around 130 basis points this year, with a near 97% chance of the first reduction in June.

Earnings season has well and truly begun, with Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML ASML.AS due to report fourth-quarter earnings later in the day and will likely influence chipmaker stocks.

Tech stocks are likely to get a boost after Netflix NFLX.Osurged past subscriber estimates in the fourth quarter as the streaming behemoth benefited from a strong slate of shows.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that Netflix has won the 'streaming wars,'" wrote Bank of America media analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich.

And finally we end with a bit more of movie news. Barbie fans look away! Director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie somehow failed to land directing and lead actress Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken, bagged a supporting actor nomination.

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

Economic events: January manufacturing PMIs for France, Germany, euro zone and UK

Earnings: ASML, Tesla TSLA.O

Netflix earnings https://reut.rs/48HkTXZ

(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com ;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Follow on X (formerly Twitter): @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.