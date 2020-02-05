MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets see past virus, lap up stimulus

By Mike Dolan

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The rebound of world equity markets this week in the face of mounting economic disruption from a coronavirus outbreak has been remarkable. Wall Street’s technology-heavy Nasdaq index recaptured record highs overnight and MSCI’s all-country world index staged its biggest one-day gain in six months on Tuesday. The basic calculation is that the spread of the virus is likely to peak in the first quarter and the damage to China’s economy will be temporary, not least because of the monetary and fiscal stimulus Beijing is already starting to provide. Following a weekend interest rate cut by the People’s Bank of China and liquidity injections of about $173 billion, the central bank indicated on Tuesday it was preparing further easing measures. Outside of China, the Bank of Japan on Wednesday said it too was ready to ramp up monetary stimulus and Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said the BoJ "won’t hesitate" to take additional steps. Thailand’s central bank unexpectedly cut i rates by a quarter point to 1%. Governor Phillip Lowe said the Reserve Bank of Australia might cut rates again, although he hoped that wouldn’t be necessary. Shanghai and Tokyo equities ended more than 1% higher. The Hong Kong and Seoul benchmarks rose, too.

The widespread promise of more easing comes even as global business surveys, mostly taken before the worst of the virus outbreak was known, showed world industry resumed expanding last month for the first time since May. Global services surveys are published Wednesday. U.S. fourth-quarter earnings are coming in ahead of forecasts, once again defying predictions of an aggregate contraction.

Investors also bet the chances U.S. President Donald Trump would be re-elected in November increased. The U.S. Senate is widely expected to acquit him later on Wednesday after his impeachment trial and Democratic party frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren trailed in the Iowa caucuses. Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday also held out the possibility of a fiscal stimulus via infrastructure spending.

Wall Street’s rally on Tuesday calmed a bit overnight, with S&P futures down a fraction first thing. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields slipped back after failing to hold 1.6% and the yield curve between three months and 10 years was near zero. Brent crude oil prices remained $54 per barrel after virus-related losses earlier in the week that prompted OPEC to signal output cuts. Gold steadied after retreating to a two-week low. Dollar/yen edged back from its week's high but held above 109. European stocks opened about 0.1% lower after gainings on Tuesday.

In European corporate news, earnings reports are coming in from banks, industrials and tech. So far the picture has been negative, with some big misses. Siemens reported a drop in industrial profits because of the downturn in European manufacturing; its shares fell 1.6%. Imperial Brands s shares fell 8% after warning that it expects lower profits this fiscal year after U.S. regulators banned some flavours of its vaping product. Footwear makers Adidas and Puma each fell more than 1% after Nike warned that the coronavirus is likely to have a financial impact on its operations. UK housebuilder Barratt Developments rose 3% after it reported an increase in first-half and profit. Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, Domino's, jumped 7% after it reported strong fourth-quarter sales. BNP Paribas fell even though it reported profit beat expectations. Infineon jumped 4% after it reported results in line with forecasts.

* January service sector business surveys from around the world

New Zealand Q4 jobless, labour costs

Reserve Bank of Australia chief Lowe speaks in Sydney

Europe corp events: GSK, Siemens, ABB, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, Infineon, Fabege, Vestas Wind, Novo Nordisk, Barratt Developments, Smurfit Kappa, Loomis, Vinci. Vodafone trading

Swiss Q1 consumer confidence

EZ Dec retail sales

European Commission publishes review of EU fiscal rules

Dutch parliament debates investment in infrastructure

Bank of England policymaker Kohn speaks at European Central Bank event in Frankfurt, with ECB chief economist Lane

European Central Bank chief Lagarde speaks in Paris

Sweden Dec new orders, industrial production

Norway Jan house prices

Poland, Thailand, Iceland central bank policy decisions

US Q4 earnings: GM, Boston Scientific, Merck, MetLife, Fox, Qualcomm, Humana, Capri, FMC

US Jan ADP private sector payrolls, Dec trade balance

Canada Dec trade balance

