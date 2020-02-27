MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets remain on edge as virus spreads beyond China

By Mike Dolan

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - World markets remain on edge as the coronavirus spreads beyond China. Several countries in Europe recorded cases, which apparently spread from Italy, but U.S. authorities reported a case in California that had no known connections with countries or other persons already infected. U.S. President Donald Trump claiming the risk to Americans from the conoravirus was "very low" as he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the official response. Australia initiated emergency measures and Taiwan raised its epidemic response level to its highest. Markets stabilized to some degree on Wednesday, but Wall Street’s S&P 500 ended lower again, implied volatility measured by the VIX fear gauge remained above 27% and 10-year U.S. yields set a record low of 1.2940% overnight. The yield curve from three months to 10 years was inverted by 21 basis points.

Asia trading saw a split in sentiment. China, the origin of the COVID-19 virus, now hopes the outbreak is under control. South Korea, on the other hand, continued to report a rising infection rate, and there was some disappointment its central bank did not cut interest rates today. Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks closed higher, but Seoul’s Kospi lost another 1%. Japan’s Nikkei and Jakarta’s main market both lost more than 2%. Australia’s benchmark was down 0.75%.

With several European countries beyond Italy now reporting rising cases, European stock futures were down 2%, reversing Wednesday’s modest gains. In addition, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said they would not support a proposal by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to ease strict debt limit rules and help indebted municipalities increase spending on local infrastructure. Reports of the move to ease fiscal policy had lifted European stocks and bond yields briefly on Wednesday. Wall Street futures were down 0.5% first thing. Brent crude oil prices fell to $52.50, their lowest since January 2019. Gold prices, Switzerland’s franc and Japan’s yen gained. The dollar was down amid rising speculation the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates, and euro/dollar recaptured $1.09. Sterling rose against the dollar as the UK government prepared to publish its mandate on EU-UK trade negotiations. Sterling fell on Wednesday amid reports the coronavirus outbreak and the economic outlook were likely to put off greater UK government spending.

In European corporate news, Standard Chartered fell 2% after warning it would take longer to meet a key earnings target. AB InBev fell 5% after it forecast muted growth in 2020, partly because of the coronavirus outbreak. Frontline warned of a near- term hit and jet engine maker Safran said its "high single digits" growth forecast depended on disruption not extending beyond the end of March. Travel restrictions in China have clouded Apple's timeline for new iPhones; it's not yet clear whether the virus has affected production. Microsoft said it would miss a quarterly revenue forecast for its Windows and personal computing business.

Germany's Qiagen rose 0.3% after said it shipped a new test kit for coronavirus to four hospitals in China for evaluation. Its shares gained 4% in extended U.S. trade. In early Frankfurt trade, breathing protection equipment maker Draegerwerk rose 4%. JP Morgan upgraded Wolters Kluwer saying that the information, software and services provider offers a safe haven against virus uncertainty.

Bloomberg reported Nokia Oyj is exploring strategic options, such as asset sales and mergers. Other stock movers: NMC Health removed its CEO amid an investigation of its finances; its shares were seen down 20% premarket.

Europe corp events: Saint Gobain, Ferrovial, EVRAZ, St James’ Place, Hikma Pharma, RSA, Inchape, Howden Joinery, Rentokil, Dassault, Carrefour, TAG Immobilien, Engie, Getlink, WPP, Persimmon, Reckitt Beckinser, BAT, Bayer, Zalando, Safran Anheuser Busch Inbev, Standard Chartered, Flutter, Lafarge Holcim

Spain, Belgium Feb flash inflation

Italy Feb consumer/business confidence

Italy sells government bonds

EZ Feb business/consumer confidence; Jan lending, M3 data

European Central Bank chief Lagarde and Bank of England chief Carney speak on climate finance strategy in London

European Central Bank board member Schnabel speaks in London; ECB chief economist Lane speaks in London and Paris, ECB Vice President de Guindos speaks in Seville

UK government to publish its mandate for trade talks with the European Union

U.S. trade representative Lighthizer visits UK

Italy’s PM Conte and French President Macron meet in Naples

Sweden Feb consumer/manufacturing confidence, Jan retail sale, household lending, trade balance, PPI

US Q4 GDP revision, core PCE estimate, corporate profits; Jan durable goods orders, pending home sales; weekly jobless claims

Canada Q4 current account

Mexico Jan jobless

Cleveland Fed chief Mester speaks in Cleveland

US Treasury sells 7-year notes

