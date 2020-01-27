MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets more anxious about virus impact

By Mike Dolan

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A mix of China’s virus fears and new year holidays dragged world markets lower again on Monday. Although many of Asia’s main markets were closed - including Shanghai, Hong Kong and Australia – Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 2%, Thai and Indonesia benchmarks were down 1% to 3% and U.S. stock futures fell another 1% following their biggest drop since October on Friday. European stocks dropped 1.5% at the open, while MSCI’s all-country world index was down 0.2% and in the red for the third day in a row. Although the World Health Organization last week declined to designate the new coronavirus outbreak an international emergency, concerns about the hiatus of economic activity in the world’s second-biggest economy mounted as Chinese authorities added a further three days to its new year holidays to help cope with the outbreak. There were some reports of greater infection rates and fears of the virus being spread by people not showing symptoms, but the scope and mortality rate of the virus was still unclear. So was the extent of its spread around the world.

Brent crude oil prices fell to three-month lows, dropping below $60 a barrel for the first time since Nov. 1. China’s offshore yuan dropped to its weakest since the first week in January. With equities still in retreat from recent record highs, safe-haven assets gained. Gold rose 0.5% to its best levels in almost three weeks and Japan’s yen rose to its highest since Jan. 8, with dollar/yen dipping below 109 before recovering. With the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week and the big U.S. technology bellwethers reporting quarterly earnings, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest since Oct. 10 at 1.62% and the yield curve between three months and 10 years – considered a key measure of future economic activity - flattened again toward zero and to its lowest in three months at less than 10 basis points. The dollar held firm against its major developed-market peers and was higher against emerging-market currencies.

Italian government bond yields fell to a three-month low of 1.074% after Italy's right-wing leader Matteo Salvini failed in his effort to overturn decades of leftist rule in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna on Sunday in a result that would likely reduce speculation of a snap general election. Euro/dollar gained from near two-month lows set on Friday. In the final week before Brexit finally gets underway and before Thursday’s Bank of England policy meeting, sterling was just above $1.3050. It fell on Friday even though business surveys for January showed a bounce following last month’s UK election. Chances the Bank of England will cut interest rates this week are considered about 50-50. There were reports on Monday, however, that the UK government was set to decide to this week to allow Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s equipment in its future 5G networks - a move that would raise tensions with the United States, which has voiced concern the Chinese technology could compromise British secrets.

In European corporate news, European travel and leisure stocks fell 2% after the open on worries over the coronavirus. Landis+Gyr stock fell 10% after the company confirmed 2019 guidance at the lower end of all ranges. Petra Diamonds said its first half revenue fell 6% as the diamond industry grappled with soft demand from China. Its stock was down 6% at the open. H&M fell 1% after it said on Saturday that data security breaches found at its German unit were unacceptable and it was cooperating with authorities. Regulators were investigating a Credit Suisse spying scandal. Swiss food giant Nestle bought Allergan's medical nutrition business Zenpep and the founder of British subprime lender Amigo is putting his 60.6% stake of the company on the block.

