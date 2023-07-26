MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets brace for Fed decision, earnings flood

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Brigid Riley

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve today as the first in a string of central banks to announce interest rate decisions this week.

With most market participants expecting a 25 basis-point hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later on Wednesday, the focus will be on the subsequent news conference. Investors will be listening carefully to Chair Jerome Powell for indications of whether or not another interest rate hike is in the pipeline.

The Fed's communication could set the tone for markets ahead of policy decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday. The ECB appears poised to make another small hike while the BOJ is widely expected to leave its ultra-easy policy settings on hold.

Euro zone June M3 annual growth and lending data on Wednesday are unlikely to affect markets ahead of the ECB's decision.

Meta Platforms META.O stands out among company earnings reports due on Wednesday in the United States, which also include AT&T T.N, Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N, U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp UNP.N, eBay EBAY.O, Boeing BA.N and Coca-Cola KO.N.

Both Microsoft and Alphabet announced strong earnings results after the U.S. close on Tuesday.

In Europe, France-based retail distributor Carrefour CAPR.PA and global foods and beverage company Danone DANO.PA report, as do GSK GSK.L and Stellantis STLAM.MI.

In Asia, markets are awaiting details on fresh economic stimulus measures from China following the Politburo's pledge on Monday to step up policy support for the faltering economy.

Chinese stock markets were mostly lower on Wednesday following a steep rally the day before. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 0.8%, trailed by its property and tech subindexes. China's blue-chip CSI300 .CSI300 index was down 0.3% while the CSI 300 Real Estate index gained 0.2%.

Australian CPI data released on Wednesday showed inflation slowed more than expected in the June quarter, giving the Aussie a knock but allowing the Reserve Bank of Australia some breathing room before its next policy meeting on Aug. 1.

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

- France June unemployment

- Euro Zone June M3 annual growth

- U.S. June new home sales

- U.S. Fed announces interest rate decision

