MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets bide time as policymakers plot next moves

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella Qiu

On Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was off a slight 0.3%, European stock futures were marginally lower and U.S. futures were flat.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI was a bit of an outlier on the downside with a drop of 1.5%, dragged lower by Chinese property developers .HSMPI which tumbled more than 5%.

The U.S. earnings season will also move into higher gear this week with Meta Platforms META.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O among the big names reporting.

That report sent the yen JPY=EBS to a two-week low of 141.95 per dollar on Friday but the currency regained some composure in Asia as the new week began, steadying at 141.36 per dollar.

Manufacturing activity in Japan extended declines in July while growth in the service sector slowed, surveys showed on Monday, a sign that global demand remains week and is weighing on Japanese businesses.

Beijing likes to do things on its own time and, after all, growth is still tracking in line with the government's economic target for the year of about 5%, although some big global banks have only recently cut their forecasts to come in line with that.

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- Earnings include Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, Domino's

- Chicago Fed National Activity Index is released

