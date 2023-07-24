News & Insights

US Markets

MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets bide time as policymakers plot next moves

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

July 24, 2023 — 12:30 am EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella Qiu

On Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was off a slight 0.3%, European stock futures were marginally lower and U.S. futures were flat.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI was a bit of an outlier on the downside with a drop of 1.5%, dragged lower by Chinese property developers .HSMPI which tumbled more than 5%.

The U.S. earnings season will also move into higher gear this week with Meta Platforms META.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O among the big names reporting.

That report sent the yen JPY=EBS to a two-week low of 141.95 per dollar on Friday but the currency regained some composure in Asia as the new week began, steadying at 141.36 per dollar.

Manufacturing activity in Japan extended declines in July while growth in the service sector slowed, surveys showed on Monday, a sign that global demand remains week and is weighing on Japanese businesses.

Beijing likes to do things on its own time and, after all, growth is still tracking in line with the government's economic target for the year of about 5%, although some big global banks have only recently cut their forecasts to come in line with that.

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- Earnings include Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, Domino's

- Chicago Fed National Activity Index is released

Chinese equities underperform global stocks https://tmsnrt.rs/3PSauCb

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
GOOGL
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.