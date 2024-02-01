MORNING BID EUROPE-For markets, a Fed delay means more in May

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

As the dust settles on another Federal Reserve meeting, markets have lengthened the odds on a first rate cut in March only to double down on an easing in May.

It was a typically volatile reaction as the Fed statement dropped a tightening bias, as expected, but inserted a warning that cuts would not be "appropriate" until there was more confidence that inflation is heading back down to 2%.

In his news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell chose to be unusually specific in saying that a cut as early as March was unlikely. Fed futures duly reduced the probability of a March move to 34%, from 60% just before the announcement and 40% on Tuesday. FEDWATCH

Yet, Powell was also clear that the entire FOMC expected lower rates this year - it was just a matter of timing. Notably, a strong labour market would not derail the easing, he said, but the Fed would cut faster if employment weakened.

Such an asymmetric outlook only makes Friday's payrolls report all the more important, with any downside surprise likely to shift the market back to a March kickoff.

For now, futures are pricing in about 32 basis points of cuts for May - 25 bps plus some chance of 50 bps - and 141 basis points of easing for all of 2024.

If the Fed does delay until May and inflation keeps falling, as the doves reason, it will have to be more aggressive in easing to stop real rates from becoming punishingly restrictive.

Bond investors are clearly in the dovish camp, with two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR now at 4.248% versus 4.359% late on Tuesday. Ten-year yields US10YT=RR edged up a little during Asia trade to 3.946%, but that is still down from Tuesday's 4.057%.

The rush to bonds was also encouraged by jitters over regional U.S. banks when New York Community BancorpNYCB.K shares crashed 37% to the lowest in more than two decades after posting a surprise loss.

The drop in yields pulled the dollar down on the yen to 146.70 JPY=EBS but didn't offer much help to the euro, at $1.0812 EUR=EBS, as markets are still wagering heavily on an early ECB easing.

Futures are almost fully priced for a first ECB cut in April and have 144 bps of cuts pencilled in for 2024. 0#ECBWATCH

The Bank of England holds its first meeting of the year later on Thursday and is certain to hold at 5.25%. Again, with inflation slowing faster than expected, markets want to hear concrete talk of cuts. That leaves them vulnerable to any official pushback.

The central bank also releases its quarterly outlook for the economy and the focus will be on forecasts for how quickly inflation is seen returning to the 2% target.

As for Wall Street, the main course will be results from Apple AAPL.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Meta META.O, with investors looking for better news after being disappointed by Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Tesla TSLA.O.

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

- EU Dec CPI and unemployment rate; Global PMIs for Jan

- Bank of England policy meeting and quarterly policy report; Riksbank policy meeting

- ECB speakers include President Lagarde, chief economist Lane, Governor Herodotou and member Centeno

- U.S. Jan ISM manufacturing survey, S&P PMI, weekly jobless claims, Q4 productivity and labour costs, Dec construction spending

Graphic-Fed keeps key rates unchanged on first 2024 meeting https://reut.rs/49j1c8z

BoE rate cuts expected later rather than sooner BoE rate cuts expected later rather than sooner https://reut.rs/3ueWKJb

U.S. Megacaps https://reut.rs/47Q6ZkU

(By Wayne Cole; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.