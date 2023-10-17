MORNING BID EUROPE-Equity bounce ebbs with eyes on Middle East

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Asia carried on Wall Street's overnight rally but with less enthusiasm while headline offered little sign of the deadly conflict calming down.

U.S. ESc1 and European STXEc equity futures were flat, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.7%.

British wages data, U.S. retail sales figures and corporate earnings are the calendar items in focus.

On the diplomatic front, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing to showcase his "no-limits" partnership with China, while U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel.

Investors see risk that Israel's escalating retaliation against Hamas could draw Iran into battle, with global consequences, but have so far mostly limited their display of anxiety to buying oil futures and selling Israeli assets.

Tel Aviv shares .TA125 are down nearly 9% for the month and the shekel ILS=D3 has weakened beyond the psychological 4-per-dollar mark.

Other safety plays, however, have started to unwind with the yen JPY=EBS ticking back toward 150-to-the-dollar and gold XAU= nudging off a three-week high.

In China, where gross domestic product data is due on Wednesday, Country Garden2007.HK was on the brink of a possible offshore default.

Tuesday is the end of a 30-day grace period for the country's largest developer on a $15 million overdue offshore coupon payment, and missing its obligation would highlight the depth of the confidence crisis gripping the sector.

Reuters reported China's civil servants and state-enterprise employees face tighter travel constraints, as Beijing wages a campaign against foreign influence.

Tuesday also brought mixed signals from Australia and New Zealand, with surprisingly hawkish minutes from this month's Reserve Bank of Australia meeting lifting the Aussie dollar AUD=D3 a little.

The kiwi NZD=D3 slipped after a slowdown in inflation signalled further hikes there are now even less likely.

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

- Economic data: British wages, U.S. retail sales

- Corporate results: Goldman Sachs GS.N, Bank of America BAC.N, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N

