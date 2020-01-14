MORNING BID EUROPE-Clocking records on trade peace

By Mike Dolan

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Re-ignited new year optimism surrounding a U.S.-China trade truce and the record highs overnight, with Washington's dropping last year’s controversial designation of China as a currency manipulator late on Monday an important sign of goodwill. China’s offshore yuan, which had surged to its best levels since July before the U.S. Treasury statement, rallied further on Tuesday before succumbing to some profit-taking. But the newsflow remained positive on most fronts, with China reporting rising exports and imports last month at almost twice the forecast pace. Wall Street’s S&P 500 added another 0.7%m led by growth and trade-sensitive technology and digital stocks and as big U.S. banks JPMorgan and Citi open the fourth-quarter earnings season later today. MSCI’s all-country world index rose to a record high earlier, as Tokyo’ Nikkei returned from Monday’s holiday to clock gains of 0.7% as Japan’s yen weakened further to above 110 per dollar for the first time since May. Seoul’s Kospi also pushed about 0.4% higher, although Shanghai and Hong Kong gave up early gains to end lower for the day.

Some details of the trade agreement being signed this week are already emerging. China has pledged to buy nearly an additional $80 billion of manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years, plus just over $50 billion more in energy supplies, according to a Reuters source. Beijing would also boost purchases of U.S. services by about $35 billion over the same two-year period and increase purchases of U.S. agricultural goods by some $32 billion over two years, or about $16 billion a year, the source said. Those are below some of the expected estimates, but they have clearly been enough to keep both sides happy and stall the tariff war that went on through 2019. When combined with the $24 billion U.S. agricultural export baseline in 2017, the total gets close to the $40 billion annual goal touted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury yields were steady and the dollar slightly stronger before the U.S. consumer inflation report later today. The U.S. Treasury’s currency report said continued strength of the dollar was "concerning" given the International Monetary Fund's judgment that it was over-valued on a real effective basis. Aside from the removal of China from the manipulator list, Treasury cited continued concern about the currency practices of eight other countries - Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam - and added a ninth, Switzerland, to its list. Both the euro and Swiss franc were up first thing Tuesday. Sterling stabilised after Monday’s drop on growing speculation about UK interest rate cut. Three Bank of England policymakers have raised the possibility of another rate cut if the economy doesn’t recover early in 2020, just as latest numbers showed a surprisingly large contraction of gross domestic product in November. The pound remained weak on Tuesday in a big week for UK economic data and with Brexit is due to get underway on Jan. 31.

In European corporate news, UK gambling companies GVC, William Hill, Flutter and Playtech fell 2% to 3% after the gambling commission said it would ban consumers from using credit cards to gamble.

Earnings in Europe have also started to arrive. Elementis dropped 12% after a profit warning. Suedzucker was down 7% after its results. Taylor Wimpey's shares edged higher after a trading update. Boohoo shares rose 2% after the retailer raised its full-year outlook, in contrast to high street retailers. Dialog Semi fell 1% despite reporting fourth-quarter sales above forecasts. German chemical company Evonik's shares were down 3% to 4% after its controlling shareholder sold a 5.2% stake in the company at a discount. Renault shares were flat after the French carmaker and its partner Nissan denied reports that their alliance was heading for a breakup.

* Europe corp events: Hella, OMV trading, Taylor Wimpey trading

Turkey Nov industrial production

Italy sells government bonds

NY Fed chief Williams speaks in London

European Commission VP Dombrovskis presents EU’s Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels; Commission vice presidents Jourova and Suica present bloc’s plan for Future of Europe in Strasbourg

Sweden Dec jobless, Nov household consumption

US Q4 earnings: Citi, JPM, Wells Fargo, Kinder Morgan, Delta Air, First Republic

US Dec CPI inflation

Kansas Fed chief George speaks in Kansas City

(Editing by Larry King)

((mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 8488; Reuters Messaging: mike.dolan.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.