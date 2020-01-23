MORNING BID EUROPE-Can't shake the virus, or U.S. protectionism

The mood turned darker again on world markets on Thursday, unable to shake off concerns over the Chinese virus scare, hit by fresh U.S. tariff threats against Europe and anxious about some incoming corporate earnings reports.
