MORNING BID EUROPE-Apple gets pipped, Uniqlo lifts the Nikkei

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland

Two big stock stories are grabbing investor attention: Apple's slip behind Microsoft as the world's most valuable company, and strong sales at Uniqlo that helped drive the Nikkei to yet another post-Bubble peak.

In Japan, the trading day got off to a bang with Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo store chain, surging more than 7% and contributing two-thirds of the Nikkei's total gains in the early minutes.

The Nikkei's world-beating 6.3% surge so far this year - its best start in three decades - makes it a global outlier, however, rather than a driver of gains elsewhere. Britain's FTSE is down about 2% and Europe's STOXX 600 has shed 1.3%.

The disappointing run for Chinese stocks continues from 2023, with mainland blue chips .CSI300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI both slumping more than 4% since the start of the year.

Britain has a fairly heavy calendar of data releases on Friday, with GDP and industrial output due to test sterling's recent resilience.

Turning to Apple, it was briefly pipped by Microsoft overnight as the world's biggest company by market cap.

Both tech giants are worth around $2.9 trillion, with Microsoft steadily closing the gap since last year because of its early leap into generative AI investment.

Meanwhile, China presents a risk for the iPhone maker given the outsized importance of its market.

The world's no. 2 economy could potentially be problematic for Fast Retailing as well this year: It has 931 Uniqlo outlets in greater China, more than anywhere else, including its home base Japan.

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

-UK industrial and manufacturing output (Nov)

-France, Spain CPI final (both Dec)

-US PPI (Dec)

