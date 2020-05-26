MORNING BID-End-of-lockdown euphoria boosts equity markets

A look at the day ahead from emerging markets chief correspondent Karin Strohecker. The views expressed are her own.

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Optimism about lockdown relaxation is buoying equity markets, with investors ready to look past tensions between Beijing and Washington over China's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.

A raft of measures are brightening the mood: Japan ending a state of emergency, Greece opening its islands to domestic tourists, Spaniards heading to the bars while Britons will soon be able to browse car show rooms and outdoor markets again. Stocks have risen, with Japan’s Nikkei climbing a 10-week peak while Wall Street futures indicate a near 2% jump.

Prospects for more stimulus from China added to the chipper atmosphere with oil prices climbing more than 2%. Safe havens are feeling the pinch, with German bond yields rising to one week highs and the dollar slipping.

State aid and some positive data also provide support with Berlin throwing Lufthansa a 9 billion euro lifeline on Monday while France will detail support plans for its auto industry. France’s national investment bank, Bpifrance, raised nearly 4.2 billion euros to shore up the capital base of big listed French companies. Fresh data from Germany showed consumer moral improved slightly, after a rebound in business morale readings on Monday in the bloc’s largest economy. U.S. consumer confidence is due later.

Bourses in Europe have seen healthy gains, trading 1-2% higher. Corporate headlines reflect optimism, with shopping centre operator Klepierre saying it re-opened 80% of its European malls and hopes to re-open 90% of them within 10 days. In M&A news, Renault and Nissan shelve plans for a full merger while U.S. drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is repurchasing about $5 billion of its shares from France's Sanofi.

In currency markets, sterling was last up 0.5% vs U.S. dollar and 0.3% vs euro, despite political pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to part ways with his closest aide Dominic Cummings who is under fire over a lockdown trip.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Editing by William Maclean)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.