MORNING BID- Earth Day, ECB day, earnings day

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

It's Earth Day and U.S. President Joe Biden will convene a world leaders' summit where he is expected to unveil a target to cut emissions by roughly 50% by 2030 versus 2005 .

And the ECB meets with central bank's boss Christine Lagarde needed to side-step any taper talk at the post-meeting press conference. Instead she will need to keep the focus squarely on sticking with stimulus until the COVID-battered economy gets back on its feet.

Bond markets are far calmer than in March, when the ECB last met. A boost came on Wednesday as Germany's top court declined to block the EU's COVID-19 recovery fund. That removes a major hurdle in the disbursement of funds to states hit hardest by the pandemic.

Still, with some ECB officials already discussing slowing bond-buying, Lagarde will likely be challenged on the exit debate.

The Bank of Canada signalled on Wednesday it would cut its weekly government bond purchases, with the possibility of starting interest rate hikes in late 2022.

In the meantime, there are company earnings to digest.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S is the big one; in the wake of the Archegos and Greensill scandals, markets may be relieved at the smaller-than-flagged first-quarter pre-tax loss.

Other highlights a 1.1% fall in Q1 revenues at French carmaker Renault RENA.PA and confirmation from Nestle NESN.S that organic sales should grow more than 3.6% this year.

South Korea's Hyundai 005380.KS saw net profits up 187%, a four-year high, though it cautioned chip shortages could dent future growth.

All the earnings have put global stocks on firmer ground, with Japan's Nikkei rising over 2% .N225 and European stocks opening higher, though Wall Street is currently tipped to open flat.

The dollar index was pinned near multi-week lows against other major currencies =USD as the pull back in U.S. Treasury yields reduced its interest rate advantage US10YT=RR.

The dampener could be the resurgence of COVID-19 in parts of the globe such as India and Japan; concerns about global energy demand is already weighing on Brent crude LCOc1 which is down 0.75% at around $65.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- ECB policy decision at 1145 GMT, followed by news conference at 1230 GMT.

- US initial jobless claims data, 5-year TIPs auction

- US corporates: Dow chemicals, AT&T, Blackstone, southwest airlines, Mattel, Intel

- European corporates: SEB, Vivendi, Rentokil, Renault, SAP, Bankinter, Volvo, Hermes, Taylor Wimpey, LSE, Pernod Ricard, Nestle, Credit Suisse, Calebaut

ECB's emergency bond buying programmehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dGqpjG

