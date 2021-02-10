MORNING BID-Earnings and stimulus, stimulus and earnings

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

Earnings and stimulus, say no more.

Add hopes of a large U.S. fiscal boost lifting a pandemic-hit global economy to a slew of generally upbeat earnings and it's no wonder world stock markets are cruising at record highs.

Japan's Toyota 7203.T jacked up full-year earnings forecasts by 54% to a record $19 billion. Societe Generale SOGN.PA beat profit forecasts for the fourth quarter, as did Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS.

Thyssenkrupp shares TKAG.DE are up more than 6% premarket after it raised its sales and profits outlook due to improved demand for automotive components and materials.

European stocks are opening sharply higher, while U.S. stock futures suggest a firm open for Wall Street. Chinese shares rose to their highest in over 13 years, helping lift MSCI's global equity index to new record peaks.

Focus now on U.S. inflation data which is expected to show an annual rise of 1.5% in the core consumer price index.

Investors believe low U.S. interest rates will stay at least until 2023, given the Fed's willingness to tolerate inflation rising beyond 2%. But that view could be questioned if growth and inflation data surprise on the upside in coming months.

Elsewhere, the dollar index hit a two-week low =USD, while Bitcoin BTC=BTSP hovered around $46,500 after reaching a new high at $48,216, following Tesla's disclosure of a $1.5 billion investment in the leading cryptocurrency.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- China factory gate prices rose in annual terms in January for the first time in a year.

- Germany's Jan inflation reading at 1.6% y/y

- Italy's 5-Star to ballot members after Draghi presents government agenda

- UK trade balance data due

- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at 1900 GMT

- ECB's Lagarde, Panetta speak at 1300 GMT

- Heineken HEIN.AS reports annual results broadly as expected; Shipping group Maersk predicted a Q1 earnings boost and higher profits as demand for container freight booms

- Norway's DNB announced dividend payments for 2019 and 2020; Monte dei Paschi 2020 losses soared to 1.69 billion euros

- US results due: General Motors, Coca Cola, CME Group, Western Union, MGM, Manulife, Uber

