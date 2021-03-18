MORNING BID-Dovish Fed, higher yields

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee.

Fed chief Jerome Powell's unambiguously dovish stance lifted Wall Street to record highs on Wednesday, pushed the VIX "fear gauge" to new 13-month lows and weakened the dollar. But the picture looks slightly different this morning.

Powell's promise to look past inflation is raising long-dated bond yields and steepened the Treasury curve to new 5-1/2 year highs. On the other hand, the "dot-plot" showed four Fed officials think rates should rise next year (none did in December).

With 10-year yields almost at 1.7%, the dollar is on the rise and equity futures back in the red. Concerns also stirred about the Bank of Japan after a report the BOJ may widen its trading band for 10-year government debt at Friday's meeting.

Australian yields rose 7 bps after robust jobs figures.

No fireworks expected from the Bank of England but Norway's central bank could signal the start of its rate hike cycle -- either September or December.

Most central bank action is actually in emerging markets, where Brazil raised rates on Wednesday by a bigger-than-expected 75 bps. All eyes on Turkey, where Governor Naci Agbal may raise rates by 100 bps to 18% after inflation accelerated for five months straight and the lira lost 8% since mid-February,

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

-Norway central bank decision; Bank of England policy decision

-Credit Suisse shares seen rising 2% after it announced an overhaul of its asset management arm in the wake of regulatory investigations over dealings with Greensill Capital.

-HeidelbergCement, the world's second-largest cement maker, expects sales and core profit to rise, echoing larger rival LafargeHolcim.

-National Grid to buy the electricity distributor Western Power Distribution for 7.8 billion pounds.

-Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right WD won parliament election

-ECB President Christine Lagarde to speak as well as Vice President Luis de Guindos and board member Isabel Schnabel.

-TLTRO liquidity operation release at 11:30 CET

-Eurozone trade balance

-U.S. initial jobless claims

-Philadelphia Fed index

-First meeting between the Biden administration and Chin

