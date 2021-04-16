MORNING BID-Defying gravity

A look at the day ahead from Thyagaraju Adinarayan.

The 'buy everything' rally is back.

Gold, bitcoin, bonds, equities are all finding eager buyers. Stocks, at dizzying heights, are still the biggest play in town as U.S. Treasury yields printed one-month lows yesterday, giving a fillip to tech stocks -- essentially "long-duration" investments that benefit from low rates.

The Treasury rally was attributed to Japanese investors adding to Treasury positions, but 10-year yields are back up five basis points on Friday and the dollar is slightly firmer, while set to post back-to-back weekly losses.

Even Russia's rouble is trading higher following a brief selloff linked to the imposition of another set of U.S. sanctions and rouble-denominated debt, the main target of the actions has steadied; Ten-year yields are some 25 bps below Thursday's peak.

Markets have been cheered by China's blowout Q1 GDP print of 18.3% growth. Though a tad short of expectations, it's supported equity prices across Asia with major indexes hovering close to recent highs.

That's good news for Europe too as carmakers' results show: Daimler's DAIGn.DE shares are higher pre-market after reporting a surge in profits on solid Chinese demand.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index is set to open at another record high, with futures up about 0.2%, though a small pullback may be on the cards for Wall Street.

Pundits' warnings of an equity pullback and overstretched valuations have so far fallen to deaf ears; world stocks' market capitalisation stands now around $90 trillion. Compare that to the $48 trillion lows set during last year's slump.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

* L'Oreal Q1 sales pickup pace on China demand

* German and UK car registrations for March

* Eurozone finance ministers meeting at 1300 GMT

* U.S. earnings: BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, State street

* Eurogroup meeting

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)

