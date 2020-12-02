Commodities
TSCO

MORNING BID-Comfort and joy!

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Hat tip to Rabobank for their description of yesterday's session - "Tidings of comfort and joy". Those tidings consisted of more positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front, on Brexit talks and on a possible bipartisan U.S. spending package proposal of almost $1 trillion.

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

Hat tip to Rabobank for their description of yesterday's session - "Tidings of comfort and joy".

Those tidings consisted of more positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front, on Brexit talks and on a possible bipartisan U.S. spending package proposal of almost $1 trillion.

The joy -- stocks and bitcoin notched up fresh highs -- while the dollar lost ground to touch 2-1/2 year lows.

Some of the air has been let out today, with U.S. and European equities opening a touch lower and Treasury yields flat after yesterday's 8 basis-point rise. Inflation-adjusted U.S. 10-year yields are around 1.8%, the highest since May 2019.

But the mood overall remains buoyant -- not least led by massive merger and IPO deals. The latest is Salesforce.com's deal to buy workplace messaging app Slack in a $27.7 billion deal, coming on top of an even bigger plan by S&P Global on Monday to buy IHS Markit for $44 billion.

More stimulus is on the way too -- aside from the U.S. package, Bank of Japan's deputy governor said the bank could extend a corporate funding facility beyond March.

Finally, news from Britain -- it became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with plans to roll it out from next week.

On Brexit, EU chief Brexit negotiator Barnier is to update EU representatives at a briefing - sterling is hovering around $1.34 on news talks have entered the so-called tunnel stage.

Here are some corporate events and data that could drive markets on Wednesday:

- Debenhams to shut all its shops, marking the end of its 242-year run in UK retail

- French perfume maker Interparfums ups sales outlook slightly. Low cost airline Wizz reported an 85% drop in November passenger numbers

- Bitcoin takes another shot at scaling $20,000

- U.S. Federal Reserve Releases Beige Book

- ECB's Philip Lane to speak at the online Thomson Reuters Global Investment Summit

Bitcoin record highshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fWcVzu

(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Thyagaraju Adinarayan )

(( sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 207 542 6176/020 7536 7473/44 7990567646))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO MEET

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular