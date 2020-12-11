Commodities
TSCO

MORNING BID-Cold December

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao.

European and U.S. equity futures are marked lower and Wall Street is looking set to snap a two-week winning streak. With a climbing global COVD-19 death toll, little sign of a desperately needed U.S. spending package and growing bets on a no-deal Brexit, it looks like a grim end to the week.

Sterling is flat this morning but with betting markets now predicting a 60%-plus chance of a no-deal outcome, jitters are reflected in overnight and short-dated implied volatility. Measuring expected price swings, these have surged to new 8-month highs, with the latter contract up 10 percentage points since the start of December.

There are positives though which segments of the market are focusing on - as oil's rally above $50 shows. More countries are rolling out vaccines, an EU 1.8 trillion-euro spending package has got the green light and the ECB has followed through on its pledge to deliver more stimulus.

And China's boom continues - vehicle sales are forecast to hit 25 million units this year -- good news for car exporters worldwide and for the sizzling rally in industrial metals such as copper.

M&A continues unabated too. A unit of Zurich Insurance is to acquire MetLife's U.S. property and casualty business for $3.94 billion. Europe's banking sector continues its slow march towards consolidation -- Italy's Banco BPM and BPER Banca may seal a merger in the first half of 2021.

Finally emerging market stocks and currencies are poised for a sixth week of gains, thanks partly to the dollar which is up for a fourth straight week in the red.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

-The BOE said the counter-cyclical capital buffer - extra money banks must set aside during economic good times - would be held at zero until at least the last quarter of 2021.

-Ferrari shares marked to open lower after CEO Louis Camilleri announced retirement.

-Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trial results, the French drugmaker said.

-The Turkish lira falls to two-week low on U.S. sanctions threat.

Manufacturing activity has been improving across the world, led by Chinahttps://tmsnrt.rs/2W5KqpW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO MEET

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular