US Markets

MORNING BID-Breathe in

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

January 30, 2023 — 12:30 am EST

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Markets are holding their breath for a week where central banks may start to take divergent paths.

Chinese markets have returned from the Lunar New Year break with a bit of a whimper rather than a bang .SS and the wind filling the sails of a wider positive mood has backed off while rate decisions in the U.S., Europe and the UK beckon.

Right now, investors' glasses remain half full, with traders pricing in a 25 basis point hike from the Federal Reserve and hoping to hear talk of a peak in rates from Jerome Powell.

Wall Street's "fear index" - the VIX volatility index - on Friday fell below 18.0 for the first time in over a year, and perhaps a little under the radar, U.S. bond market volatility is now its lowest since last June.

But cagey trade on Monday illuminates the nerves. Tech earnings loom as a mood test in the United States this week.

The European Central Bank, appears to be eying a 50 bp hike, too, which is helping keep the euro EUR=EBS near nine-month highs, while the Bank of England is also expected to go 50 bps.

In Asia, markets slipped slightly, U.S. futures ESc1 fell 0.4% and currency trade was eerily calm.

The Nikkei newspaper reported Renault RENA.PA was to lower its share holding in Nissan 7201.T to 15%, while the latter would invest in Renault's EV business.

Shares in India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS climbed 6% on Monday, but several other Adani group companies plunged for the third straight day as the group fends off criticism from a U.S. short-seller. Things have not gone well for investors in other firms Hindenburg has targeted.

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- Germany GDP (Q4)

- Euro zone sentiment indicators (January)

Hit by Hindenburghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jiqQGs

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.