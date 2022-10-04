MORNING BID-Bear trap?

Tuesday's "risk-on" rally was widespread. The S&P 500 recorded its strongest two-day rise - more than 5% - since March 2020, and emerging market bonds had their best day since March this year.

U.S. job openings data fueled hopes that the Fed will soon take its foot off the tightening pedal, Australia's central bank only raised rates by 25 basis points and the dollar slumped more than 1% to post its longest losing streak - five days - in over a year.

It may turn out to be a bear market rally, but for now, investors are enjoying the ride.

Key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

Australia PMIs (September)

South Korea inflation (September)

Euro zone, UK, U.S. PMIs (September)

U.S. services ISM (September)

Fed's Bostic speaks

