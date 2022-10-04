US Markets
SPX

MORNING BID-Bear trap?

Contributors
this measure Reuters
Wall Street has further to fall before putting in the definitive bottom. It's worth bearing in mind that bear market rallies tend to be pretty rapid Reuters
ending almost as quickly as they started. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever Genuine turning point, or classic bear market rally?

Tuesday's "risk-on" rally was widespread. The S&P 500 recorded its strongest two-day rise - more than 5% - since March 2020, and emerging market bonds had their best day since March this year.

U.S. job openings data fueled hopes that the Fed will soon take its foot off the tightening pedal, Australia's central bank only raised rates by 25 basis points and the dollar slumped more than 1% to post its longest losing streak - five days - in over a year.

It may turn out to be a bear market rally, but for now, investors are enjoying the ride.

Key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

Australia PMIs (September)

South Korea inflation (September)

Euro zone, UK, U.S. PMIs (September)

U.S. services ISM (September)

Fed's Bostic speaks

S&P 500 and bear marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3UVzSal

(Reporting by Jamie NcGeever in Orlando, Fla. Editing by Josie Kao)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (407) 288-5607; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular