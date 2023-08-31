MORNING BID ASIA-Asia kicks off September with eyes on Beijing

By Stephen Culp

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Stephen Culp, financial markets journalist.

Asian stocks could start September with a choppy session on Friday, as crucial U.S. economic data showed monthly inflation on the wane, a second take on China manufacturing PMI expected to show modest improvement and the U.S. employment report on tap.

As investors turn the page to a fresh new month, any hint that central bank leaders could be of a tightening cycle, thereby avoiding a potential global economic downturn, is likely to feed appetite risk.

Following in the wake of downbeat data, which showed China factory activity notched a fifth consecutive month in contraction territory, any upward surprise to the Caixin manufacturing PMI figure - expected to improve slightly to 49.3, less than a point below the contraction/expansion dividing line - could lure buyers back to Chinese equities markets.

Concern about sluggish demand in China has weighed on investor sentiment of late, with the blue-chip CSI 300 index in August clocking its largest monthly percentage decline since last October, and the Shanghai SE Composite .SSEC suffering its steepest percentage drop since September 2022.

China's real estate woes mount, with the nation's largest private property developer Country Garden warning of default risk after posting a $6.7 billion net loss in the first half of the year.

But September could offer a fresh start.

Recent policy decisions and other steps taken by Beijing and Chinese firms to jump start investor sentiment and support local markets has had an effect. Chinese stocks this week posted back-to-back gains of 1% or more for the first time since January.

Here are key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- South Korea - import/export growth, PMI (August)

- China - Caixin manufacturing PMI (August)

- Australia - owner-occupied housing financing (July)

Asian stock index performance https://tmsnrt.rs/45zZ3nG

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Josie Kao)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.