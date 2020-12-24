MORNING BID-All I want for Xmas is a Brexit deal
A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao Markets are looking past risks of a year-end U.S. government shutdown and focusing squarely on a Brexit deal which apparently is about to be clinched, ending 4-1/2 years of recriminations, market volatility and, of late, chaos at the Anglo-French border. The last may even have lent the talks extra impetus -- find an agreement or face more of the same after Dec. 31.
There will be no Morning Bid on Dec 25 and Dec 28 because of Christmas holidays
World shares are up, European bourses (on what will be a shortened trading day) are opening higher. The pound is up half a percent and waiting for concrete news before making a move towards the 2-1/2-year highs hit last week against the dollar.
Elsewhere, news isn't that positive. Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped 8.13% after China said it would investigate the tech giant for suspected monopolistic behaviour.
President Donald Trump, with less than a month to go in office, has threatened to veto a $2.3 trillion funding package, which includes a pandemic relief deal.
A government shutdown -- a repeat of one Trump triggered two years ago -- would come at the worst possible time -- pandemic vaccinations are in full swing and this week's data underscored steady economic deterioration, with high unemployment as well as weakening consumer spending, home sales and incomes.
But the risk-on mood, confidence in a 2021 economic rebound and the prospect of more stimulus under a new White House administration are weighing on bonds, with U.S. 10-year yields scaling 0.94% and the 2-year/10-year yield gap to the widest since 2017. UK 10-year yields are poised to go higher too after Wednesday's 10 basis-point jump to 0.31%.
On emerging markets, all eyes on Turkey where the central bank may deliver a 150 basis-point interest rate hike as the new governor attempts to restore credibility.
