MORN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $284.76, changing hands as high as $285.75 per share. Morningstar Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $229.33 per share, with $350.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $283.67.

