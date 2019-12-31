MORN Ex-Dividend Reminder

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/20, Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 1/31/20. As a percentage of MORN's recent stock price of $150.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MORN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $106.885 per share, with $163.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.60.

In Tuesday trading, Morningstar Inc shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

