Morito (TYO:9837) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 1,275.00

The average one-year price target for Morito (TYO:9837) has been revised to 1,275.00 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of 1,071.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,262.50 to a high of 1,312.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.37% from the latest reported closing price of 1,210.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morito. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9837 is 0.01%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.44% to 461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 170K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing a decrease of 30.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9837 by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 108K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 85K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFJ - WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9837 by 14.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.