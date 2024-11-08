News & Insights

Stocks

Morinaga Milk Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

November 08, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:2264) has released an update.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. experienced higher net sales but lower profits in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with operating profit falling short of forecasts. Despite strong sales of high-value-added products like Mt. RAINIER CAFFÈ LATTE and ice cream, factors such as a deteriorating product mix and rising costs led to an overall shortfall. The company aims to maintain its initial full-year profit forecast by focusing on expanding key products and improving global business operations.

For further insights into JP:2264 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.