Morinaga Milk Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. experienced higher net sales but lower profits in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with operating profit falling short of forecasts. Despite strong sales of high-value-added products like Mt. RAINIER CAFFÈ LATTE and ice cream, factors such as a deteriorating product mix and rising costs led to an overall shortfall. The company aims to maintain its initial full-year profit forecast by focusing on expanding key products and improving global business operations.

