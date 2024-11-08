News & Insights

Stocks

Morinaga Milk Posts Mixed Financial Results Amid Profit Drop

November 08, 2024 — 12:26 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:2264) has released an update.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year, but experienced a significant decline in profits due to various factors. The company’s financial forecast for the full year anticipates modest growth in sales and operating profit, despite a sharp decrease in profit attributable to owners. Shareholders can expect stable dividends as the company navigates challenging market conditions.

For further insights into JP:2264 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.