Morinaga Milk Posts Mixed Financial Results Amid Profit Drop

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:2264) has released an update.
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year, but experienced a significant decline in profits due to various factors. The company’s financial forecast for the full year anticipates modest growth in sales and operating profit, despite a sharp decrease in profit attributable to owners. Shareholders can expect stable dividends as the company navigates challenging market conditions.
