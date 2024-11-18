News & Insights

Morinaga & Co. Launches Share Repurchase Plan

November 18, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Morinaga & Co (JP:2201) has released an update.

Morinaga & Co., Ltd. has announced a share repurchase plan aimed at enhancing shareholder returns and improving capital efficiency. The company plans to repurchase up to 4.68% of its common shares, valued at up to 10 billion yen, through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move reflects a strategic effort to optimize the company’s financial structure and boost investor confidence.

