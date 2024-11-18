News & Insights

Morinaga & Co. to Boost Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Morinaga & Co (JP:2201) has released an update.

Morinaga & Co. announced a plan to repurchase its shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction system to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The company aims to buy back approximately 3.86 million shares for around 10 billion yen, utilizing methods including an accelerated share repurchase. This move reflects Morinaga’s commitment to strategic financial management and optimizing shareholder value.

