Morimatsu International Holdings Company (HKG:2155) Price Target Decreased by 15.03% to 10.48

The average one-year price target for Morimatsu International Holdings Company (HKG:2155) has been revised to 10.48 / share. This is an decrease of 15.03% from the prior estimate of 12.33 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.86 to a high of 15.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.61% from the latest reported closing price of 6.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morimatsu International Holdings Company. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2155 is 0.49%, an increase of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.47% to 9,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MCSMX - MATTHEWS CHINA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 3,835K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 2,887K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MASGX - Matthews Asia ESG Fund Investor Class Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EICGX - Eaton Vance Greater China Growth Fund Class I holds 733K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 89.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2155 by 722.52% over the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 427K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

