Morimatsu International Holdings Company (HKG:2155) Price Target Decreased by 14.36% to 12.33

The average one-year price target for Morimatsu International Holdings Company (HKG:2155) has been revised to 12.33 / share. This is an decrease of 14.36% from the prior estimate of 14.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.86 to a high of 15.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.78% from the latest reported closing price of 6.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morimatsu International Holdings Company. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2155 is 0.58%, an increase of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.63% to 9,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MCSMX - MATTHEWS CHINA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 3,835K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2155 by 1.06% over the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 2,887K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MASGX - Matthews Asia ESG Fund Investor Class Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EICGX - Eaton Vance Greater China Growth Fund Class I holds 733K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 89.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2155 by 722.52% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 222K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2155 by 8.51% over the last quarter.

