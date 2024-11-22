MORI TRUST REIT Achieves Green Building Certification

Mori Sogo Reit (JP:8961) has released an update.

MORI TRUST REIT, Inc. has received the prestigious DBJ Green Building Certification for its properties Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa, Hotel Okura Kobe, and Hotel Sunroute Plaza Shinjuku, recognizing their exceptional environmental and social awareness. These properties are noted for their user convenience, comfort, safety, and sustainable practices, such as energy conservation and local community cooperation. This achievement underscores MORI TRUST REIT’s commitment to sustainable real estate management.

