MORI TRUST REIT Achieves Green Building Certification

November 22, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Mori Sogo Reit (JP:8961) has released an update.

MORI TRUST REIT, Inc. has received the prestigious DBJ Green Building Certification for its properties Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa, Hotel Okura Kobe, and Hotel Sunroute Plaza Shinjuku, recognizing their exceptional environmental and social awareness. These properties are noted for their user convenience, comfort, safety, and sustainable practices, such as energy conservation and local community cooperation. This achievement underscores MORI TRUST REIT’s commitment to sustainable real estate management.

For further insights into JP:8961 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

