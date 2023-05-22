Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit (MGRUF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGRUF is 0.01%, a decrease of 25.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 381K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Upside

As of March 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is 4.27. The forecasts range from a low of 3.89 to a high of $4.86. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of 3.81.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRUF by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VGSRX - Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund Institutional Shares holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 0K shares.

