Morguard North American Residential REIT Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG_UN.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $30.69 million. This compares with $42.88 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $88.17 million from $87.89 million last year.

Morguard North American Residential REIT earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $30.69 Mln. vs. $42.88 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $88.17 Mln vs. $87.89 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.