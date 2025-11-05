Morguard Corporation Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $37.84 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $0.498 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $278.22 million from $276.87 million last year.

Morguard Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.84 Mln. vs. $0.498 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.54 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $278.22 Mln vs. $276.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.