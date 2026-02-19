Morguard Corporation Announces Retreat In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $174.87 million, or $16.34 per share. This compares with $261.79 million, or $24.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $1.123 billion from $1.127 billion last year.

Morguard Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $174.87 Mln. vs. $261.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $16.34 vs. $24.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.123 Bln vs. $1.127 Bln last year.

