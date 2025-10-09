Markets

Morguard Corp. Announces C$250 Mln Series I Debenture Offering At 5% Interest

October 09, 2025 — 01:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Morguard Corp. (MRC.TO) announced that it has agreed to issue C$250 million aggregate principal amount of series I senior unsecured debentures. These debentures will bear interest at a rate of 5.00% per annum and will mature on October 14, 2028. The anticipated closing date of the transaction is October 14, 2025.

The debentures are being offered through a syndicate of underwriters with RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities acting as joint bookrunners and co-lead agents.

The company plans to use net proceeds of the offering to repay indebtedness under its operating lines of credit and for general corporate purposes.

