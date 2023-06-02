Morgan Stanley’s Profit Goal for Wealth Management Division

News & Insights

June 02, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

For banks, the last couple of years have brought significant challenges due to higher rates. For Main Street banks, they are forced to pay higher rates on deposits, while they have made loans at much lower rates. Wall Street banks are facing an environment where IPOs, M&A activity, and corporate issues are at low levels, in part due to the Fed’s hawkish stance according to a Bloomberg article by Sridhar Natarajan.

However, one area of growth for Wall Street-centric banks has been in wealth management. For Morgan Stanley, its wealth management division produced $6.6 billion in pretax profits in 2022. However, it recently set a goal of $12 billion in pretax profits for its wealth management division in the coming years. 

It sees growth in the division coming from more assets, an increase in lending, and markets growing in size. It also is targeting $1 trillion in net new assets over the next 3 years. 

For the full year, it’s expected to earn $10.8 billion in net income which is a drop from $11.4 billion last year. Most of the decline is due to investment banking fees which are projected to be about 40% of their 2021 levels. 

Finsum: Morgan Stanley is projecting that its wealth management’s pretax profits will nearly double over the coming years with asset growth a key driver. 

 

