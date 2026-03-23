Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Monday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MS.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1585), with shares changing hands as low as $19.24 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, MS.PRA was trading at a 22.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.44% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:
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In Monday trading, Morgan Stanley's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MS.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are up about 2.8%.
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