Markets
MS.PRQ

Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

April 09, 2026 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Depositary Shares RPRSTG 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: MS.PRQ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6563), with shares changing hands as low as $25.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRQ was trading at a 2.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRQ shares, versus MS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Depositary Shares RPRSTG 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q:

MS.PRQ+Dividend+History+Chart

Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.

In Thursday trading, Morgan Stanley's Depositary Shares RPRSTG 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: MS.PRQ) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are up about 1%.

Also see:
 Short Interest History
 DMXF Average Annual Return
 Closed End Funds List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Short Interest History-> DMXF Average Annual Return-> Closed End Funds List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MS.PRQ
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.