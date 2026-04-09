Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Depositary Shares RPRSTG 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: MS.PRQ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6563), with shares changing hands as low as $25.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MS.PRQ was trading at a 2.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRQ shares, versus MS:

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Depositary Shares RPRSTG 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q:

In Thursday trading, Morgan Stanley's Depositary Shares RPRSTG 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: MS.PRQ) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are up about 1%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.