Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRQ shares, versus MS:
Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Depositary Shares RPRSTG 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q:
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In Thursday trading, Morgan Stanley's Depositary Shares RPRSTG 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: MS.PRQ) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are up about 1%.
Also see: Short Interest History
DMXF Average Annual Return
Closed End Funds List
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