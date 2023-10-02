Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series P Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Morgan Stanley's 6.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P (Symbol: MS.PRP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRP was trading at a 0.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRP shares, versus MS:

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's 6.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P:

In Monday trading, Morgan Stanley's 6.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P (Symbol: MS.PRP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are down about 1.6%.

