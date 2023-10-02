Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series P Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Morgan Stanley's 6.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P (Symbol: MS.PRP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRP was trading at a 0.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRP shares, versus MS:
Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's 6.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P:
In Monday trading, Morgan Stanley's 6.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P (Symbol: MS.PRP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are down about 1.6%.
Also see: High Beta Stocks
DVY Dividend History
LPT market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.