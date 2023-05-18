Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series O Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Morgan Stanley's 4.250% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (Symbol: MS.PRO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.17% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRO was trading at a 28.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.43% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's 4.250% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O:

In Thursday trading, Morgan Stanley's 4.250% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (Symbol: MS.PRO) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are down about 0.6%.

