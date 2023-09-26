Morgan Stanley's PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES L Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Morgan Stanley's 4.875% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES L (Symbol: MS.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $20.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRL was trading at a 17.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.38% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's 4.875% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES L:
In Tuesday trading, Morgan Stanley's 4.875% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES L (Symbol: MS.PRL) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are down about 1.5%.
