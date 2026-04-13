Morgan Stanley's PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES L Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's 4.875% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES L:
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In Monday trading, Morgan Stanley's 4.875% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES L (Symbol: MS.PRL) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are up about 0.9%.
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