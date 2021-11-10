Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series K Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Morgan Stanley's 5.850% SHARE OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES K (Symbol: MS.PRK) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $29.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.21% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRK was trading at a 17.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.39% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's 5.850% SHARE OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES K:

In Wednesday trading, Morgan Stanley's 5.850% SHARE OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES K (Symbol: MS.PRK) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are off about 1.2%.

