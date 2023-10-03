Morgan Stanley's PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES K Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Morgan Stanley's 5.850% SHARE OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES K (Symbol: MS.PRK) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.13% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRK was trading at a 8.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.63% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRK shares, versus MS:

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's 5.850% SHARE OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES K:

In Tuesday trading, Morgan Stanley's 5.850% SHARE OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES K (Symbol: MS.PRK) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are down about 2.4%.

