Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series I Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: MS.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $24.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRI was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.08% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRI shares, versus MS:

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I:

In Monday trading, Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: MS.PRI) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are off about 1.1%.

