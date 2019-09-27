Markets
Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Morgan Stanley's 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: MS.PRG) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $25.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.45% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRG was trading at a 3.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.04% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRG shares, versus MS:

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G:

In Friday trading, Morgan Stanley's 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: MS.PRG) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are up about 0.3%.

