Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series F Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

October 19, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MS.PRF) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $24.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.40% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRF was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.37% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F:

MS.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Morgan Stanley's Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MS.PRF) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are off about 1.4%.

